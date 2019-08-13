|
William Thomas "Tom" Morris, 67, died August 10, 2019, of complications from cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Hokes Bluff. He served in the Army and the Alabama Air National Guard. He was a retired Lieutenant from Alabama Department of Corrections.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas Morris and Hazel Gertrude Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Morris; sisters, Mary Ellen Lecroy (Dewey Paul), Barbara Jones (Curtis); daughters, Mary Ann Burns, Barbara Vice (Joey), Wendy Bonner (Chad); grandchildren, Bree Taft (Mason Paris), Ivore White, Will Burns (Kaitlynn), Dustin Bonner, Kanyon White; great-grandson, Fisher Tatum; and many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The .
Special thanks to Dr. Castillo and staff, Gadsden Regional Medical Center staff, all of his physicians and providers and staff.
Celebration of Life will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15 at the Downtown Civic Center, Alaco Room, 623 Broad St., Gadsden, AL 35901.
Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 13, 2019