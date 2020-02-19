|
William Wesley Hopper, 37, of Los Angeles, died February 16, 2020, from a short battle with cancer. He was born February 2, 1983, in Gadsden, Alabama.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Billy York officiating. Burial will follow at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Wesley is survived by his parents, James A. Hopper and Kathy D. Lindsay; and brother, Drew Hopper. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilber Lee and Arnell Hopper and John Dennis and Ida Lindsay; aunt, Euthema Harvey; and cousin, Anne Ashworth. He has numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Wesley was founder, owner, producer and actor of WorldsLastActionHero Inc. and DreamWander Productions.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Colegrove, Bo Battles, Vincent Epperson, Zac McCrary, Nick Sabat and Jonathan Sabat.
The family would like to thank all the staff at UAB Hospital, UAB Pallative Care, the Kirklin Clinic and the Women and Infants Center for their help and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UAB Medicine/Eligibility Financial Aid Program, 619 19th St. South, QB102, Birmingham, AL 35249; 205-801-9910.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2020