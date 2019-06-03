Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Willie B. Rhoades Obituary
Ms. Willie B. Rhoades, 89, of Attalla, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Green officiating. Entombment will be at Forrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ms. Rhoades was a native of Walker County and a longtime resident of Etowah County. She was a member of the Full Gospel Church, South Gadsden. She loved to travel and was always willing to lend a helping hand with whatever the situation called for.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lula Bell Farris; sons, Hughie Rhoades and Baby Rhoades; daughters, Judy Colburn, Margie Ginn and Brenda Reno; sisters, Margie Neal, Christine Smith, Ruby Bacon and Betty Murray; brothers, Oscar Farris and J. C. Teston.
Survivors include her sons, David Rhoades, Gary Rhoades, Ronnie (Pam) Rhoades and Ronald Rhoades; daughter, Joyce (Rodney) Mason; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to any food bank or The Way of The Cross, P. O. Box 4394, Gadsden, AL 35904.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Staff with Comfort Care Home Health; First Responders with the Attalla Fire and Police Department and the Ambulance Service Personnel.
Visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service at 2 p.m.
Condolences and fond memories may be made at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 3, 2019
