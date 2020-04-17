|
|
Graveside service for Mrs. Willie Mae Lyles, 73, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery with Pastor Author Turner officiating. Public visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Annette Lyles of Tampa, FL; one son, Theo Lyles of Duluth, GA; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 17, 2020