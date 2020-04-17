Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Mae Lyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Mae Lyles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Mae Lyles Obituary
Graveside service for Mrs. Willie Mae Lyles, 73, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery with Pastor Author Turner officiating. Public visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Annette Lyles of Tampa, FL; one son, Theo Lyles of Duluth, GA; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -