Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Springhill Baptist Church
Lineville, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Springhill Baptist Church
Lineville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Paul Poole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Paul Poole Obituary
Celebration of Life for Mr. Willie Paul Poole will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Springhill Baptist Church, Lineville. Rev. Tramaine Solomon will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Springhill Baptist Church.
Willie Paul passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 59.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Rhonda Myree; aunt, Judy Lawson; two nieces, Ebonee Amaro, Kendell Myree; special sisters, Bridgette Lawson, Angela Moon; a host of cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com; 205-814-0432
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -