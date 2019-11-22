|
Celebration of Life for Mr. Willie Paul Poole will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Springhill Baptist Church, Lineville. Rev. Tramaine Solomon will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Springhill Baptist Church.
Willie Paul passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 59.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Rhonda Myree; aunt, Judy Lawson; two nieces, Ebonee Amaro, Kendell Myree; special sisters, Bridgette Lawson, Angela Moon; a host of cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com; 205-814-0432
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 22, 2019