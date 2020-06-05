Funeral services will be held for Willie Sue Tidwell on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at New Harmony Baptist Church. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Billy Tidwell, Rev. Jerry Holland and Rev. Craig Carroll officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Mrs. Tidwell was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Doc Tidwell; parents, Pink and Lola Pruitt; son and daughter-in-law, Randy (Cathy) Tidwell; grandsons, Shane Capes and Jamie Jenkins; and son-in-law, Albert Jenkins.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons, David Tidwell, Tim Tidwell and Phillip (Deana) Tidwell; four daughters, Betty (Ray) Barksdale, Becky (Steve) Ledlow, Marlene Jenkins and Debra (Donnie) Kirby; grandsons, Scott Barksdale, Jonathon Barksdale, Greg Tidwell, Joshua Tidwell, Jake Tidwell, Danny Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Brian Capes, Chase Kirby, Brad Kirby, Dexter Kirby, Derrick Tidwell, Chris Tidwell and Jacob Tidwell; granddaughters, Lisa Kilgro, Stacie Hammonds, Jennifer Groover, Sonya Wright, Cassie Jenkins, Missy Capes, Alisha Busby and Susan McElroy; 35 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Foreman; brothers, Douglas Pruitt and Bufford (Barbara) Pruitt; sisters-in-law, Marlyn Pruitt and Sue (Bob) Gunter.

Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters; Dylan, Devin, Jordan, Taylor and Blake Capes; Brandon Jenkins; Matthew Barksdale; and Jaken Lindsey.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Barbara Kilgro, Sheila Tidwell, Jeff McMullins and family, Dr. Akinsanya, and Encompass Home Health and Hospice.

First and foremost, she loved the Lord and was a faithful member of New Harmony Baptist Church since 1938. To all who have the privilege of knowing her, she was full of love, kindness, knowledge, wisdom, and given to a bit of humorous mischief. Her love and devotion to her family and friends will always be remembered.

