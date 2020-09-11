1/1
Willie V. "Shorty" Dobbins Jr.
{ "" }
Celebration of Life for Mr. Willie V. Dobbins Jr., affectionately known as "Shorty," 78, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church of Attalla, AL, with Pastor Tyson Burwell officiating. Interment will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
To read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional Service Entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial, "Providing unto you a comforting ministry, for the sake of precious memories."

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church of Attalla
Funeral services provided by
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
