Willodean Beard
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Willodean Beard, 91, of Attalla. Interment will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
On August 23, 2020, Mom joined our Dad, Floyd "Bud" Beard, in Heaven. Also meeting her as she arrived were her parents, Joe and Ola Mae Copeland; sister, Dorothy Smith; brothers, Donnie and Joe Copeland Jr.; and grandson, Tommy Black.
She is survived by her children, Linda Drozda (Peter), Phyllis Sauls (Dale), Kathy Crafton (Rick), Steve Beard (Cynthia) and Bobby Beard (Carol), who all adored her; sister, Betty Campbell; grandchildren, Melanie and David Beard, Jessica Sauls, Holley Wall, Tracy Petrella and Rebecca Ankeney; great-grandchildren, Ragan and Olivia Wall, Parker Beard, Devon and Danielle Ankeney and Marty and Wiesh.
Mother's life revolved around her family and her church, and she will be dearly missed, but Heaven will be a happier place.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
AUG
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
You always made me smile , u will be missed sweet lady
Melissa Shaver
Friend
