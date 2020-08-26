Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Willodean Beard, 91, of Attalla. Interment will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

On August 23, 2020, Mom joined our Dad, Floyd "Bud" Beard, in Heaven. Also meeting her as she arrived were her parents, Joe and Ola Mae Copeland; sister, Dorothy Smith; brothers, Donnie and Joe Copeland Jr.; and grandson, Tommy Black.

She is survived by her children, Linda Drozda (Peter), Phyllis Sauls (Dale), Kathy Crafton (Rick), Steve Beard (Cynthia) and Bobby Beard (Carol), who all adored her; sister, Betty Campbell; grandchildren, Melanie and David Beard, Jessica Sauls, Holley Wall, Tracy Petrella and Rebecca Ankeney; great-grandchildren, Ragan and Olivia Wall, Parker Beard, Devon and Danielle Ankeney and Marty and Wiesh.

Mother's life revolved around her family and her church, and she will be dearly missed, but Heaven will be a happier place.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

