Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Willodean Yaikow Obituary
A private family graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Willodean Yaikow, 86, of Gadsden, who entered Heaven's gates on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Grandsons Stephen Griffin and Tollie Hudson will officiate. Burial in Rainbow Memorial Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Home will direct.
Willodean was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God. She was a devout Christian who loved sharing her faith to everyone. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her two fur babies.
Willodean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas F. Yaikow; grandson, Brandon Yaikow; sisters, Elizabeth Spencer and Betty Johnson.
She is survived by her six children, Tommy Yaikow (Cathy), Janice Griffin (Louis), Vickie Dobbins, Diane Newell (Edward), Mary Humphries (Steve), Kathleen Hendrix; along with 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gadsden Humane Society, or donations to would be appreciated.
Special thanks to her granddaughter, Catherine Howell Weaver, who loved and cared for Mom; Meghan Kerr at Amedisys Hospice; and to all the nurses, doctors and caregivers on the ninth floor at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020
