Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Smith Obituary
Mrs. Wilma Smith, 88, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1931.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Smitty Smith; sister, Barbra Youree; brother, Jimmy Privett.
Wilma is survived by her four children, Becky Bonness, Frankie Thomas (MaryAnn), Cathy Hiers (Jerry), Bonita Strawn; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who all loved her dearly.
The family will be receiving friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Crestwood Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow immediately after at 1 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now