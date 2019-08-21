|
Mrs. Wilma Smith, 88, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1931.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Smitty Smith; sister, Barbra Youree; brother, Jimmy Privett.
Wilma is survived by her four children, Becky Bonness, Frankie Thomas (MaryAnn), Cathy Hiers (Jerry), Bonita Strawn; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who all loved her dearly.
The family will be receiving friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Crestwood Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow immediately after at 1 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019