Wilson (Bill) Gray White, "Whizzer", 89, passed away at home Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Margie (Phillips) White; son, Robert Lance White; his daughter, Lisa Salter (Jeff) McWilliams; son, Wilson Jay (Kim) White; son, Michael Lynn (Angie) White; 5 grandchildren, Jason White, Graye Salter, Cade White, Presley White, and Julianne White; as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Anakin, and Hunter White; sister, Mary George Hyde; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leonard and Mattie Lou White; brother, Avery White; and sisters, Ruth White Silvey and Marion White Thompson.
He was a lifelong resident of Etowah County and a graduate of Etowah High School. He served in the Army, where he played football at Camp Polk LA with NFL players and surpassed them on the field. Upon discharge, he was offered football scholarships to the University of Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M but chose to come back home to his family and go to work for Alabama Power. He retired from Alabama Power after 47 years of service. At retirement he had the longest length of service in the state.
He was known in the county as well as the state as one of the best and fastest baseball players around, which is how he got his nickname "whizzer." It was said he was so fast that he hit a line drive down the first base line and it hit him in the back of the head when he was on his way to second. He also loved his garden and giving vegetables to neighbors and friends. However, his favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always the life of the party and will be missed by all who loved him.
Funeral services will be at Collier-Butler funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason White, Cade White, Presley White, great-grandson Anakin White, and his nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 18, 2019