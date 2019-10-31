|
|
Funeral services with Masonic Rites will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, for Wilson L. "Candy" Hill, who passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the age of 87. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Snead. Phillip Elliott officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Mr. Hill was a lifetime resident of Etowah County and attended Etowah High School. He retired from Republic Steel after 34 years of service. He attended Cherry Street Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy, the Army National Guard, and was a Mason for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Hill and Mary (Elmer) McHenry; sister, Mary Breed; and grandson, Randy S. Hill.
He is survived by his children, Randy Hill, Tony (Kathy) Hill, Lisa Naylor and Mark Hill; special friend, Shirley McDonough; grandchildren, Misti Buckhanan, Amanda (Chris) Keenum, Amy Naylor, Adam (Breanna) Naylor, Zack (Hanna) Barber, Harrison Hill and Savannah Hill; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Special thanks to DeAnna Jackson, Attalla Fire and Rescue and A-Med Ambulance.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive visitors from noon until the time of service on Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019