Mr. Winford Uport Lyles, Gadsden, born on November 1, 1943, passed away on January 4, 2020.
Graduating from Emma Sansom High School in 1964, he married on Friday 13, 1966. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Army Reserve (7 years), a proud member of Goodyear USW Local 12, and a lifelong avid Alabama fan.
He was lovingly called "Coach" by former Little League players, "Jap" by Goodyear co-workers, and "Granddaddy" by loved ones.
A retiree of Goodyear after 44 years, he loved nature, traveling, casino trips, bowling and estate sales.
Survived by his family, pets, and sister, Loretta Ratedge, he will remain loved and missed.
Special thanks to Riverview CCU and UAB CCU.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 16, 2020