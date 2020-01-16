Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Winford Lyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winford Uport Lyles


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winford Uport Lyles Obituary
Mr. Winford Uport Lyles, Gadsden, born on November 1, 1943, passed away on January 4, 2020.
Graduating from Emma Sansom High School in 1964, he married on Friday 13, 1966. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Army Reserve (7 years), a proud member of Goodyear USW Local 12, and a lifelong avid Alabama fan.
He was lovingly called "Coach" by former Little League players, "Jap" by Goodyear co-workers, and "Granddaddy" by loved ones.
A retiree of Goodyear after 44 years, he loved nature, traveling, casino trips, bowling and estate sales.
Survived by his family, pets, and sister, Loretta Ratedge, he will remain loved and missed.
Special thanks to Riverview CCU and UAB CCU.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -