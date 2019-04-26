Home

Services
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
Wonda Faye Williams Obituary
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Abundant Life Church for Wonda Faye Williams, 66, of Gadsden. Bishop Terry A. Jones, Pastor; Rev. Gary Robinson Officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of services.
Wonda leaves to cherish three loving children, Belinda Ann Looney, Vincent Eugene Looney (Veronica Looney) and LaWonda Lynn Moore (Gerald Moore); eight sisters and brothers, Mary Ann Looney, Ella (Johnny) Bothwell, Katherine Bothwell, Shirley Bothwell, Charlotte Bothwell, Joe Looney, James (Hazel) Looney and Willie (Mary) Looney; one half sister, Barbara Ann Lillie; six grandchildren, LaTerial Williams, LaTarial Williams, LaTangy Borden, LaKeivia Looney, LaQuasia Looney, LaSondra Looney; two great-grandchildren, LaNyia Gilley (Baby Marie) and Cordae Gilley (Corky); a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Public visitation will be noon until 7 p.m. Friday. Family hour will be 6-7 p.m. Friday in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Professional Services Entrusted to West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc. 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2019
