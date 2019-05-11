|
Funeral service for Mr. Yolanda Davarro 'Tub' Davis will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Roderick Thomas, Officiant & Eulogist. Burial will be in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Survivors: children, Michael Davie Wynn, Brandon Davis and Diamond Cook; siblings, Sabrina Davis-Pruitt, Dexter Edwards, Bridgett Davis-Garner, Kelly (Greg) Childs, Melissa Veasy-Lindsey, Thomas (Sandra) Whorton, Christie (Stephen) Huffman, Lionel (Michelle) Whorton, Marcus (Monica) Whorton, Della Rutledge, Patrick Richey, LaKarsha Hill, LaSherry (Shodon) Martin, and Don Underwood.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 11, 2019