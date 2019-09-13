|
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Williams Southside Chapel for Yvonne Giles Nesbitt, 78, of Rainbow City, who went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 11. Brother Bob Harris will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
She was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church. Yvonne was a loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a self-taught talented artist who captured the love for her family in the portraits she painted of them. She loved flowers and cooking new recipes. She loved her family more than anything, and in her time of sickness, they brought her joy and comfort. She will be deeply missed and welcomed into Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tom R. Giles; mother, Florene Giles; sister, Vickie Dale Phillips.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, Cecil Nesbitt; children, Debbie Knight, Pam Baker and Susie Dunn; grandchildren, Derek (Beth) Knight, Austin (Lyndi) Dunn, Jason (Stephanie) Knight and Coty (Adam) Teague; great-grandchildren, Payton Teague, Mason Teague, Laiden Dunn, Kamden Dunn, Bryant Knight, Adelyn Knight, Jaxon Knight and Bree Knight; brothers, Norman Giles and Rickey Giles.
Pallbearers will be Derek Knight, Austin Dunn, Jason Knight, Adam Teague, Payton Teague and Mason Teague.
Special thanks to Dr. Ndibe, H.O.A.A. of Gadsden, The Cancer Center, Dr. Layla Wren and Kindred at Home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 13, 2019