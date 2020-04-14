|
Mrs. Yvonne Marie Belanger, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, at Piedmont Health Care Center, Piedmont, AL. A private family viewing will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 at Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Gadsden, AL. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomfield, CT.
Mrs. Belanger was born and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where she met her husband, Leonard Belanger. They married and raised five children in Connecticut. She was a stay-at-home mom until the late '60s, but after she obtained her driver's license, she began working to help support the family. The job she most loved and excelled at, however, was being a loving and devoted Mother.
Mrs. Belanger, a devout Catholic, dedicated wife and loyal friend, took pride in her home, and was an adventurous spirit. Every year she and her husband traveled within the continental U.S. and Canada with their children, taking weekslong trips, visiting national monuments and parks. When the children were grown, they retired to central Florida for 20 years and continued to travel for many years. They moved to Alabama in 2016 to be near family, settling in Rainbow City, where they enjoyed Independent and Assisted Living at Regency Pointe. When her beloved husband passed away last June, her health deteriorated, and it was necessary for her to move to a nursing facility. She and her husband were members of St. James Catholic Church in Gadsden.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Leonard Belanger; sister, Theresa Willett; mother, Rose Ouellette; father, Edgar Ouellette; sons-in-law, Allen Chenard Sr. and Alfred Mantuano II.
She is survived by children, Richard (Claudia) Belanger, Linda Chenard, David (Carol) Belanger, Lori Mantuano, and Joyce (Rich) Eichacker; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, Mass cards are welcome. Donations may be made in her memory to Piedmont Health Care Center, 30 Roundtree Drive, Piedmont, AL 36272.
Special thanks to the entire staff of Piedmont Health Care Center for treating all of their patients with dignity and loving care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 14, 2020