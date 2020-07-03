1/1
Yvonne Marie Snyder Cooper
Yvonne Marie Snyder Cooper, 69, of Southside, who truly was a living example of a Proverbs 31 woman, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Cremation services will be performed by Williams Southside Funeral Home. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Yvonne was born to the late H.J. and Bonnie Snyder in Gadsden, AL. She retired from CED Mental Health and served the community through many various organizations.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bobby Cooper; daughter, Bradlie (Brian) Ware; son, Patrick (Hayley) Cooper; grandchildren, Derrick Bowling and his fiancée, Kelsey Patterson, Phoenix Cooper, Lyla Weaver, Brianna (Scott) Holderfield, Austin Ware and Tanner Ware; great-grandchildren, Crimson and Lane Holderfield, Gabrielle Ware, Kirsten, Abby and Gavin Holderfield; special in-laws, Neil and Dollie Cooper; brother, Johnny (Wanda) Snyder; brother-in-law, Terry (Sheila) Cooper; and many special nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Southside medics, Tim McKee and Nick Anderson; and family and friends, Carol Brodeur and Kay Simmons.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 2, 2020
Bobby, Patrick and Hayley prayers for you and your family ✝
Kay Pugh
Friend
July 2, 2020
She was a wonderful lady. She will be missed. Love and prayers for family
Jeannie Lindsey
Friend
