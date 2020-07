Bobby and Family,



I hadnt known Yvonne was ill. However, I did want you to know how many lives she touched in her years at CED. She had a knack for drawing persons out, guiding them through some complicated decisions and all the while remaining firm in determining the best path for them to follow.



And all the while, Yvonne served as a shining light for the rest of us .. always keeping us all focused on being the best we could be for those we all served.



Im sure Yvonnes memory will live on in all those she served so well.



Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family.



Jim and Tania Cody



James Cody

Friend