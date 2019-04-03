|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Cathedral of Praise Church for Zaileigh Dawn Jacobs, age 13, of Gadsden, AL, who passed away on Monday, March 31, 2019. Mike Clecker and Joe Bain will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Zaileigh was a very special little girl who touched and impacted the lives of many people. She had the most beautiful eyes and sweetest smile that would melt anyone's heart. Heaven gained the most precious angel – she will be missed more than can be put into words. She is now forever walking and talking with Jesus.
She attended John Jones Elementary School Kindergarten through 5th grade. She was involved in the Special Olympics of Etowah County. She was a member of Cathedral of Praise and was involved in their Kids Ministry program. She was a recipient of through Magic Moments in December of 2013.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Ronald Chambers.
She is survived by her parents, Adam and Valerie Jacobs; siblings, Jayston, Jazlin, Jameson, Jacob, Novella and Teralyn (LeeLee) Jacobs; grandparents, Darla (Tony) Deerman, Todd (Kim) Hill, Randy (Karen) Jacobs; great-grandparents, Lilla Chambers, Emily Davis; aunts/uncles, Andrea Hill, Cynthia (Justin) Maddox, Dakota Bowen, Jessie (Ryan) James, Brittanie Wells, Ethan Hill, Chris and Jennifer Bartlett, Ashley Jacobs; many cousins, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Justin Maddox, Dakota Bowen, D D Adkison, Chris Haney, Michael Vadon and Chris Bartlett.
Special thanks to Dr. Brett Turner and 10 quarter back nurses and staff at Children's of Alabama, Dr. Claire Yother and nurses of Gadsden Pediatric Clinic, Dr. Charles Law, Dr. Kimberly Limbo, Dr. LeAnn Bowman; Dianne Hicks and Tammy Phillips of John Jones Elementary School.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cathedral of Praise in Memory of Zaileigh Jacobs.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2019