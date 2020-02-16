|
|
Zella Marie Cate, 41, Gadsden, died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was a 1997 graduate of Gaston High School, and she was a member of the National Horseshoe Pitching Association.
Zella was preceded in death by her father, Robert Cate; and grandparents, Zella and Claude Cate, and Sarah and W.E. Bowens.
She is survived by her son, Nicalus Mathis; mother, Judy Cate; sister, Sara (Joey) Aultman; brothers, Wayne (Kaisy) Cate, Daniel Cate, and Samuel Cate; nephews, Matthew O'Donnell, Robert Johnson, and Cody Aultman; nieces, Taylor Cate, Bella Weems, and Carrie Aultman; and special friends, Lee Campbell, Shannon Teal, and Brad Holt.
A remembrance gathering will be announced at a later date on Facebook.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 16, 2020