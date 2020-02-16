Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Resources
More Obituaries for Zella Cate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zella Marie Cate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zella Marie Cate Obituary
Zella Marie Cate, 41, Gadsden, died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was a 1997 graduate of Gaston High School, and she was a member of the National Horseshoe Pitching Association.
Zella was preceded in death by her father, Robert Cate; and grandparents, Zella and Claude Cate, and Sarah and W.E. Bowens.
She is survived by her son, Nicalus Mathis; mother, Judy Cate; sister, Sara (Joey) Aultman; brothers, Wayne (Kaisy) Cate, Daniel Cate, and Samuel Cate; nephews, Matthew O'Donnell, Robert Johnson, and Cody Aultman; nieces, Taylor Cate, Bella Weems, and Carrie Aultman; and special friends, Lee Campbell, Shannon Teal, and Brad Holt.
A remembrance gathering will be announced at a later date on Facebook.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -