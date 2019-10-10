Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Zhiandra Brianne Hughley

Funeral services for Zhiandra Brianne Hughley will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the WGFH Betty D. Robinson Chapel. Apostle Maurice Wright, eulogy. Interment at Lincoln Hills Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Family Hour is 5-7 p.m. today.
She leaves to cherish her memories: parents, Nathaniel and Nakia Palmer; father, Jeremy Hughley; brothers, Dylan and Nathaniel Jr.; sisters, Loren Palmer and Zendaya Hughley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 10, 2019
