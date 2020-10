Or Copy this URL to Share

Share 's life story with friends and family

Share 's life story with friends and family

An obituary on Stan Clary published in Wednesday's paper contained an incorrect address for memorials to the Small Fry Scholarship Fund. The correct address is The Small Fry Scholarship Fund, Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 E. Kennedy St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29302.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store