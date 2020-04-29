|
Gaffney, S.C. - Clarence Pinkney McCraw, 72, of 306 Elm Street, went home to be the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Conway McCraw and Maybell Moore McCraw. He retired from Michelin, was an avid Gaffney Indians, Carolina Gamecocks and Denver Broncos fan, and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.
Surviving are a nephew, Dennis McCraw (Doris) of Gaffney; two nieces, Reba Allison (Gene) of Gaffney and Alinda Gunter (Sonny) of Cowpens; several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special sister-in-law, Larue Mc- Craw and a niece, Melba Horton.
No services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020