VanWilliams

Gaffney - Rev. Van Clayton Williams, 71, of 111 Edge Hill Dr, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the loving husband of Geneva Burris Williams and the son of the late George Williams and Georgianna Davis Williams. Rev. Williams dedicated his life to the Lord many years ago and loved singing with the group, "Messengers of God" and serving as pastor of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Blacksburg.

In addition to his wife, Rev. Williams is survived by two sons, Reginald Williams and wife, Nannie, of Gaffney, and Rev. Clayton Bernard Williams and wife, Kisha, of Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Evangelyn Graham and husband, Terry, of Mableton, GA; four brothers, Edward Williams and wife, Dorothy, of Spartanburg, Larry Williams and wife, Mary, of Fort Washington, MD, Stanley Williams of Gaffney, and George Williams of Fort Washington, MD; eight grandchildren, Kerry, Kendrick, Tiffany, Michael, William, Shavezz, Savannah, and Antarious; and nine great-grandchildren; and brothers and sistersin law, Annie Dawkins, Carolyn Burris, Hilda Houston, Joe Burris, Michael Burris, Maurice Dawkins, Johnny Green and a host of Nieces, Nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Willie Ruth Green and Ameilla Mooring.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

