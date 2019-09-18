|
Aaron Fair, age 80, of Gaffney peacefully transitioned from this life on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
Aaron was born on October 20, 1938 in Cherokee County. He was the son of the late Robert Fair and Geneva Faucett Fair. He was joined in holy matrimony to Minnie Montgomery Fair. At an early age, he joined the Limestone Baptist Church.
He was a retired employee of the Gaffney Housing Authority and he was affectionately known to the community as "Mr. Ingles". He frequently visited the Ingles on 3rd Street laughing, talking, and occasionally napping in the parking lot. When he was your friend, he was your friend. You could count on him to help you and give you a ride.
He leaves to cherish fond and loving memories his wife, Minnie M. Fair; three daughters: Mrs. Debra Kaye Haney Byars (Dean), Ms. Teressa Fair, and Mrs. Margaret Fair Glenn (Larry) all of Gaffney, SC; three grandchildren: Renika Fair, reared in the home; Aaron "Burt" Haney (Cassandra) of Twentynine Palms, California, and Portia Haney of Gaffney, SC. six greatgrandchildren: Ta'dejah Petty of Columbia, SC, Marquis Tarver, Aaron C. Haney, Aaliyah Haney, and Aariana Haney of Twentynine Palms, CA. and Ava Tate of Gaffney, SC; one brother: Mr. Benny Fair (Jackie), two sisters: Ms. Doris Fair, and Ms. Brenda Fair Byars, all of Gaffney, SC.; six sisters-in-law: Ms. Lula Mae Fair, Ms. Fairleen Fair, Mrs. Anne Ruffin (John) of Norwalk, Connecticut, Ms. Evelina S. Montgomery of North Augusta, SC; Ms. Patricia Clemons, and Mrs. Jenell Thompson (Eugene) of Gaffney, SC.; two brothersin law; Deacon Charles Montgomery Sr., and Mr. Thomas Montgomery Sr., of Gaffney, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens.
The family will meet at 317 West Robinson St Gaffney.
