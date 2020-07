Mr. Adam Pennington, 26, of 305 Dye Road went home to be with Lord on Monday, June 29th, 2020 in Spartanburg. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 6th at Gordon Mortuary, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral fund for Mr. Adam Pennington. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.