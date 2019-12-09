Home

Addie Ellison

Addie Ellison Obituary

Gaffney - Addie Elizabeth "Lib" Davis Gibson Ellison, 87, formerly of Chesnee Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was first married to the late Adolphus Gibson for 49 years and then to the late Robert Lee Ellison for 10 years and the daughter of the late Walter Jackson Davis and Mattie Ruth Duncan Davis. She was retired from textiles and volunteered with Upstate Carolina Medical Center, having volunteered for 1200 hours. Mrs. Ellison was a longtime member of El Bethel Baptist Church and later a member of Peach Valley Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel Gibson (Rita) and Tony Gibson (Janice), both of Gaffney; a sister, Vivian Fricks of Spartanburg; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ellison was preceded in death by a son, David Gibson; a daughter, Linda Fortenberry; two brothers, Lloyd Davis and O'Neil Davis; and sister, Leila Davis Brock.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Larry Melton officiating. Interment will be in El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Compassus Hospice Care, 6 Mills Avenue, Unit 6, Greenville, SC, 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 9, 2019
