Ms. Addie Mae Cochran Harris age 88 of 814 Stonecrest Lane Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her residence.

She was born September 25, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Rev. John Henry Cochran and Bertha Mae Sanders.

She leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters, Cliffietta Cochran, Diane Wilkerson (Larry). Five sons, Rev. George Cochran (Evelyn), Howard Cochran (Billie), Louis Cochran (Cynthia), James Cochran (Barbara), Willie Cochran. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Encounter Church with Senior Pastor Joey Turner officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-instate at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at The Mount Sinai Cemetery, 4745 Mount Sinai Road, Prince George Virginia. Bishop Herman Crockett Jr. of Faith and Hope Temple officiating.

Bland & Tucker Funeral Home of Petersburg Virginia is assisting Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

