Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
New Hope AME Zion Church Cemetery
Sedalia, SC
Adrienne Gibbs

Adrienne Gibbs Obituary

Adrienne C. Gibbs, 57, of Rego Park, NY, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Queens, NY. She was born in New York on November 3, 1962 to Ruby Browning Gibbs and Walter E. Gibbs, Jr.

Miss Gibbs was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY.

Left to cherish loving memories are: a sister, Ernesta Gibbs Battle (McKinley), of Washington, DC; five aunts, Maggie Browning, of New York, Rena Browning and Mattie Browning, both of Philadelphia, PA, Martha Littlejohn, of Gaffney, SC and English Gibbs, of Spartanburg, SC; two uncles, James Browning, of Spartanburg and David Browning, of Philadelphia.

Private Graveside Service will be Wednesday, April 22, 1 p.m.; in New Hope AME Zion Church Cemetery in Sedalia, SC., with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 22, 2020
