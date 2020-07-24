1/1
Agnes Harrill
Gaffney, S.C. - Laura Agnes Mullinax Harrill, 80, of 114 Coach Hill Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Kenneth Wayne Harrill and daughter of the late James Mullinax and Lois Thompson Mullinax. She was a homemaker, loved her family, and attended New Harvest Church of God.

Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly Harrill Bryant of the home and Pauline Harrill Hudson (Bryan) of Blacksburg; five grandchildren, Brian Motts (Julie), Alan Bryant (Jessica), Crystal Watson (John), Lauren Clary (Brett) and Brooke Motts; eleven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hannah, Ashlyn, Courtney, Seth, Luke, Savannah, Landon, Corbin, Ava and Leighlan and one grandchild on the way; a special friend she loved like a grandson, Eric Yohman; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Mullinax and a sister, Evelyn Harrill.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Wells officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorials.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
