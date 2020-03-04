|
Gaffney, S.C. - Aileene Tate Gallman, 93, formerly of 311 Lakeshore Drive, passed away peacefully February 29, 2020. She was a resident of Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens, SC.
A native of Cherokee County, she was the widow of the late Walter S. Gallman to whom she had been married 56 years. Her parents were the late William Boyd and Beulah Harris Tate.
Ms. Gallman was a retired bookkeeper and secretary. She was employed for 14 years with the Gaffney Housing Authority and 22 years with the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce. She was an active member of West End Baptist Church during which she served in many capacities, most notable was co-writer of the Church's 50th Anniversary Booklet. She will be remembered for her sweet nature and devotion to her church and family. Her greatest love was being with her two grandchildren, Carlin and Kye and her four great-grandchildren. "Nana" loved teaching them her old family recipes for squash relish and homemade pickles.
She is survived by a son, Michael Lee and daughter-in-law, Sylvia Clary Gallman of Fort Mill, SC; two grandchildren, Carlin Gallman Turner and husband Harley (Hart) James Turner, IV of Greer, SC and Michael Kye Gallman of Fort Mill, SC: four great-grandchildren, twins, Harley James Turner V and Clary Crews Turner, Drayton Vonn Turner and Lynley June Turner, all of Greer, SC. She is also survived by one sister, Wilma T. Peeler, formerly of Gaffney and now residing at White Oak Retirement Center in Spartanburg, SC and brother Harry Lee Tate of Greer, SC. Also surviving are two sistersin law, Carolyn Tate of Gaffney and Madelin Tate of Pacolet, SC; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, William Pittman Tate, Miles Donald Tate, Sr., James (Jim) Ryan Tate, Roger Eugene Tate, and most recently Joe Dean Tate of Oklahoma.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Keith Harrill officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
It was Ms. Gallman's request that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to: West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341 and/or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
