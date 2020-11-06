1/
Ailleen Harrington
Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Ailleen Jolley Harrington, 97, formerly of 316 Stonecrest Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Boiling Springs, NC, she was the widow of the late Max Harrington and daughter of the late Robert Newton Jolley and Loreen Humphries Jolley. She was a homemaker, formerly worked for Duke Power Company and Aiken Office Supply and a member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church. She loved her family and was an avid sports fan, especially the Atlanta Braves and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Surviving are a son, Tony "Bonz" Harrington (Susan H.) of Mooresboro, NC; a sister, Patsy Harmon of Plantation, FL; two grandchildren, Allie Harrington and Max T. Harrington; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Demis Lane Jolley and Bob Jolley and a sister, Elizabeth Nabow.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Martin Hogg, Dr. Wil Owens and Mrs. Stephanie Owens officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grassy Pond Baptist Church, 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the home of Tony and Susan Harrington, 540 Camp Ferry Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
