GAFFNEY - Albert Ray Clark, 70, of 141 Cheyenne Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Duke University.

Born in Marion, Va.., he was the husband of Polly Armstrong Clark and the son of the late Walter Leonard Clark and Elizabeth Romans Clark. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam, where he received numerous medals, including The Army Accommodation and The Purple Heart.

Pastor Clark was the Pastor of Iglesia Bautista Maranata, served as missionary for 15 years in Mexico to the Tarahumara Indians, enjoyed leatherwork, blue grass music and played in a band. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and was an avid Clemson Tiger fan.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Albert Ray Clark Jr. and wife Pam of Gaffney and Christopher Todd Clark and wife, Debbie of Rural Retreat, Va.; a daughter, Amy Lynn Clark-Plata and husband, Oscar of Chesnee; two brothers, Michael Clark and wife, Dana of Marion, Va., and Walter Clark and wife, Peggy of Atkins, Va.; two sisters, Cathy Blizzard of Rural Retreat, Va., and Robin Tisdale and husband, Jeff of Chesnee; five grandchildren, Jessica Browning and husband, Dakota, Brittany Skeen, Brayden Clark, Kacie Grijalva and Katalina Plata; four great-grandchildren, Lily, Charleigh, Harrison and Waylon; a sister in-law, Barbara Clark of Rural Retreat, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pastor Clark was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Sue Clark; a brother, David Clark; and a sister, Rebecca Trent.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the Blakely Funeral Chapel with Reverend Roger Boyer and Brother Bob Green officiating.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

