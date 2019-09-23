|
Cowpens, S.C. - Albert (Buck) Fowler, 76, of 166 New Cut Drive, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Margaret Ramsey Fowler and son of the late Oliver Miles Fowler and Elander Reynolds Fowler. He retired from Carolina Best Freight, loved his family and furbabies "Trouble" and "Tiny", loved to work on cars and trucks, and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Albert Fowler (Linda) of Spartanburg and Michael Fowler (Candy Blanchard) of Campobello; three daughters, Cynthia Moser (Max) of Cowpens, Sandra Fowler of Inman and Catherine Roberts (Scotty) of Boiling Springs, S.C.; a brother, Sam Fowler (Teresa) of Chesnee; two sisters, Dorothy Womick and Nancy Gallman, both of Cowpens; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Huntsinger and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or the Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 23, 2019