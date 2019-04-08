Blacksburg, S.C. – Albert Lee "Cooter" Peterson, Jr., 73, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Albert Lee Peterson, Sr. and Elsie Batchler Peterson, the loving husband of Bobbie Jean "Jeannie" Mullinax Peterson for 53 years, and a member of Broad River Baptist Church in Blacksburg. A retired forklift driver and receiving clerk, he worked most of his adult life at Union Butterfield, formerly known as Straitline, of Gaffney, SC. After the Lord, his wife and family, his life loves were the town of Blacksburg, the Blacksburg High School Wildcats, and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. He took pride in everything he did, especially his yard, and loved to make people laugh and smile. As a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many, he will be sorely missed. Cooter leaves behind a large family. Along with his wife, he leaves behind sons, Jeff Peterson and wife Becky, Preston Peterson and wife Lynn, grandchildren Halee Ramirez and husband Josh, Zach Peterson, Kelsey Peterson, and Melissa Taber, great-grandchildren Witt and Cade Ramirez, Brayden and Bryson Sprouse, and Carson Mullinax. The loving sisters left behind are Geraldine Goodson and Louise Lanier and husband James. He also leaves behind many friends who, in his last days, visited him and supported his family. He spoke many times of how blessed he was to have good neighbors who loved him as well, and the family wants them to know how much they are truly appreciated. He loved his church family and his pastor very much. Visitation will be held Monday, April 8th, 2019 at Broad River Baptist Church from 1:30 to 3 p.m. with the service following immediately in the sanctuary. Burial will be private with only immediate family attending at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Iron City Ministries, 109 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702 or Broad River Baptist Church, 420 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702 in his memory. The family is at his home at times other than the services. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com Gordon Mortuary of Blacksburg, SC lovingly cared for his arrangements.