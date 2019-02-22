GAFFNEY - Alberta Jefferies Rodgers, affectionately called Mrs. Bush, age 97, of 140 Cats Creek Road, Gaffney, peacefully transitioned from her earthly home to her Heavenly home on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 4:10 p.m. at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late James P. Jefferies and Fannie Dawkins Jefferies.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at The Indian Hill Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state at 1 p.m.

Interment will be at The New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Shirley Allen, 503 Oakland Ave., Gaffney, S.C.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.