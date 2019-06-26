Alex Bridges, Jr., 77, of 261 Speedway Road, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home. He was a son of the late Reverend Alex Bridges, Sr. and Julia Ruth Rudison Bridges.

Alex was a 1962 graduate of Granard High School where he was a great football player. He formerly worked at Magnolia, Fiber and Nestle. He enjoyed a long career driving trucks and retired from Grady Randolph Trucking Company.

He was saved at an early age and initially joined Youngs Grove Baptist Church. He later moved to Concord Baptist Church where he was a dedicated member of the Sunday School and sang with the Senior Gospel Choir where he served as Vice President and previously served as President. He was well known in the area for his gift of singing, formerly singing with the quartet group The Bridges Family and the Carolina All Male Chorus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his twin brother, Allie Bridges, Sr.; his sister, Ruby Nell Bridges Shook; and a grandchild, Hazel Ross, Jr.

Surviving are: his loving wife of 56 years, Pastor Lizzie Mae Clary Bridges; sons, Alexis Joe (Tierra) Bridges, Sr., James L. (Jacquelyn) Bridges, and Jackie M. Bridges; daughters, Lina (Clay, Sr.) Champion, Zina Bridges, Yvette (Hazel) Ross, and Regina (Frederick) Marks; 29 grandchildren, including four raised in the home, Dareon Bridges (Nadirah Rashada), Alexis Joe Bridges, Jr., Alex Bridges (Evette Lindsay), and Charlexis Bridges (Larry Camp); 28 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Monroe (Betty) Bridges; sisters, Mary Brown and Willie Ruth Gatewood ("Jam-Up" Tate); mother-in-law, Mondean Covington; special cousins treated like sisters, Claudia (William) Johnson and Onnie Kay (Larry) Dawkins; sister in-law, Willie Pearl Bridges; brothers-in-law, Bobby Young and Larry Gatewood; and a host of god children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m., in Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Saturday at 12 p.m.

Visitation will be at the family home. At the family's request, please limit calls and visits to between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily.

