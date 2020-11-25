Gaffney, S.C. - Alice Vineva Parris, 90, of 200 Cherry Street, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Chesnee, she was the daughter of the late Miller Belton Parris and Minnie Blackwell Parris. She was retired from Stouffers, enjoyed cooking and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two nieces, Cynthia Hinson of Boiling Springs and Brenda Mott (Tony) of Kings Mountain; a sister-in-law, Shirley Parris of Gaffney; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Miss Parris was preceded in death by two brothers, Getty Parris and Dewey Parris; and a sister, Rachel Waters.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Denise Turner officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.