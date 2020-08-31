1/1
Alice Scruggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Alice Rogers Scruggs, 74, of 163 Ann's Trail, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Alice first brought her love and laughter into this world in 1946 in Gaffney, SC. Over her 74 years of life, she has been a loving daughter, mother, wife, aunt, and friend, sharing her infectious laugh for all who knew her. For anyone that needed an ear to lean on, an uplifting word, or a laugh, Alice is who everyone called. And she would always talk to you longer than you needed. Her laugh, her love, and her friendship will be sorely missed but will live on in the hearts of all that loved her.

To give you an idea of Alice's love of life, we found this quote beside her normal chair that captures her spirit - "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body but rather to skid in, on fire and sideways...the body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming, 'Woo-Hoo, what a ride?'" And she did just that.

Alice had a big family so prepare yourself for a biblical like genealogy. She was the wife of John "Dicky" Lucian Scruggs and the daughter of the late Harvey S "Chick" Rogers and Etta Johnson Rogers. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Spartanburg Community College. She was a retired dental assistant for Dr. James "Mac" Carroll. Alice was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are a daughter, Melissa Kale and husband Dr. Randy Kale of Atlanta, GA; a son, Wesley Scruggs and wife, Casey of Charlotte, NC; a step-son, Steve Scruggs and wife, Tracey of Gaffney; a step-daughter, Tammie Roddy and husband, Steve of Chesnee; three brothers, Harvey Rogers and wife, Diane of West Palm Beach, FL, Joe Rogers and wife, Lynda of Gaffney and Ken Rogers and wife, Dee of Owensboro, KY; a sister, Nancy Rogers of Lockhart; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Scruggs was preceded in death by three brothers, Garland "Cigar" Dean Rogers, Wayne Rogers and George Rogers; and two sisters, Martha Rogers Spencer and Kay Rogers Justice.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at New Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at New Pleasant Baptist Church with Reverend Bryan Yelton, Pastor Bo Dunford, and Mr. Wesley Scruggs officiating. Interment will be at New Pleasant Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or New Pleasant Baptist Church, 242 New Pleasant Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at residence.

Oh, and one more life lesson from Alice, "eat dessert first so there is always room."

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
New Pleasant Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
New Pleasant Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved