Alice Scruggs

Gaffney, S.C. - Alice Rogers Scruggs, 74, of 163 Ann's Trail, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Alice first brought her love and laughter into this world in 1946 in Gaffney, SC. Over her 74 years of life, she has been a loving daughter, mother, wife, aunt, and friend, sharing her infectious laugh for all who knew her. For anyone that needed an ear to lean on, an uplifting word, or a laugh, Alice is who everyone called. And she would always talk to you longer than you needed. Her laugh, her love, and her friendship will be sorely missed but will live on in the hearts of all that loved her.

To give you an idea of Alice's love of life, we found this quote beside her normal chair that captures her spirit - "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body but rather to skid in, on fire and sideways...the body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming, 'Woo-Hoo, what a ride?'" And she did just that.

Alice had a big family so prepare yourself for a biblical like genealogy. She was the wife of John "Dicky" Lucian Scruggs and the daughter of the late Harvey S "Chick" Rogers and Etta Johnson Rogers. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Spartanburg Community College. She was a retired dental assistant for Dr. James "Mac" Carroll. Alice was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are a daughter, Melissa Kale and husband Dr. Randy Kale of Atlanta, GA; a son, Wesley Scruggs and wife, Casey of Charlotte, NC; a step-son, Steve Scruggs and wife, Tracey of Gaffney; a step-daughter, Tammie Roddy and husband, Steve of Chesnee; three brothers, Harvey Rogers and wife, Diane of West Palm Beach, FL, Joe Rogers and wife, Lynda of Gaffney and Ken Rogers and wife, Dee of Owensboro, KY; a sister, Nancy Rogers of Lockhart; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Scruggs was preceded in death by three brothers, Garland "Cigar" Dean Rogers, Wayne Rogers and George Rogers; and two sisters, Martha Rogers Spencer and Kay Rogers Justice.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at New Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at New Pleasant Baptist Church with Reverend Bryan Yelton, Pastor Bo Dunford, and Mr. Wesley Scruggs officiating. Interment will be at New Pleasant Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or New Pleasant Baptist Church, 242 New Pleasant Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at residence.

Oh, and one more life lesson from Alice, "eat dessert first so there is always room."

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC