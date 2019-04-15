Gaffney - Alisha Rae Curtis, 23, of 102 Stone Crest Lane Apt 1130, tragically passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in an automobile accident.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Keith John Curtis of Clinton, IA and Crystal and Jake Norman of Blacksburg. Alisha had a heart of gold and was a very compassionate person. She was a hard worker who always had a smile on her face as she put herself through school to achieve her dreams. Alisha worked as a waitress at Yesterday's in Blacksburg and as a respiratory therapist for Piedmont Medical Center. Her family and friends always had her unconditional love, and she was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Curtis is survived by four sisters, Madison Curtis of Blacksburg, Hailey Norman of Blacksburg, Ray Lynne Curtis of Clinton, IA, and Shauntae Norman of York; two brothers, Eddie and Joe Norman, both of York; her maternal grandmother, Tammy Wankowski and husband, Bob, of Inman, SC; her paternal grandmother, Carla Curtis of Clinton, IA; her maternal great-grandmother, Joyce Cobb, of Blacksburg; and her paternal great-grandfather, Vern King, of Camanche, IA.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Bill Jack Dover and Jack Curtis; her maternal great-grandfather, Buck Cobb; and her paternal great-grandmother, Barbara King.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11th, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Christian Fellowship Church with Revs. Chad Ramsey and Tommy Lanier officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Cobb, Madison Curtis, Eddie Norman, Johnny Norman, Thomas Moss, Rusty Moss, and Lee Barrett. Ashley McCraw, Allyssa McCraw, Lauren Allison, Ceara Van Landingham, and Brittany Wall will be honorary pallbearers.

The family will be at her mother's home, 142 Black Rock Road, Blacksburg.

