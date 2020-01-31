|
Gaffney, SC - Dever Allan Godfrey, 64, of 150 Hortons Acres, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Karen Sawyer Godfrey and son of Elizabeth Godfrey Head and stepson of the late Frank J. Head. He was a graduate of Chapman High School, retired from Overnite/UPS and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. He loved his family, fishing, golfing, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Clemson Tigers fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a son, John Rexrode and wife, Jackie of Pacolet; two brothers, Wayne Head of Anderson and Tony Head and wife, Teresa of Easley; two sisters, Linda Staton of Greenville and Judy Crider and husband, Jimmy of Anderson; two grandchildren, Brooks Harvey and Bailey Harvey; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Daryle Hawthorne and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 31, 2020