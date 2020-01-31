Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Allan Godfrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan Godfrey Obituary

Gaffney, SC - Dever Allan Godfrey, 64, of 150 Hortons Acres, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Karen Sawyer Godfrey and son of Elizabeth Godfrey Head and stepson of the late Frank J. Head. He was a graduate of Chapman High School, retired from Overnite/UPS and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. He loved his family, fishing, golfing, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Clemson Tigers fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a son, John Rexrode and wife, Jackie of Pacolet; two brothers, Wayne Head of Anderson and Tony Head and wife, Teresa of Easley; two sisters, Linda Staton of Greenville and Judy Crider and husband, Jimmy of Anderson; two grandchildren, Brooks Harvey and Bailey Harvey; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Daryle Hawthorne and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -