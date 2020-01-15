|
GAFFNEY, SC - Allen Roland Maxey, 79, of Gaffney, SC, passed on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Cherokee Medical Center.
Mr. Maxey was born April 14, 1940, in Seneca, SC, where he was a graduate of Seneca High School. He was captain of his varsity football and basketball teams and a member of the track team. After high school, he served six years in the South Carolina National Guard, completing his basic training at Fort Jackson. In 1965, Mr. Maxey graduated with a BS Degree in Business and Economics from Wofford College. He began his career with Milliken at Drayton Mills in Spartanburg and retired from Gaffney Manufacturing after 36 years with the company.
He loved to watch television, especially golf, football, "Gunsmoke" reruns, and the Fox Business Channel to check his stocks. He was the rare person who would always support both Clemson and USC; he insisted on showing his state pride. He taught his grandsons how to drive his golf cart and he enjoyed riding around the neighborhood visiting with friends. Nothing made "Big Al" happier than being with his family and sharing a laugh while teaching them facts about history from the Roman Empire to World War II. He was a wonderful husband and father, but if possible, an even better grandfather or "Granddada."
Mr. Maxey was a member of First Baptist Church of Gaffney and the Anthony Hopper Sunday School Class.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Nancy Smith Maxey; two daughters, Nan Manasas and her husband Steve of Spartanburg, SC and Sally Sullivan and her husband Chris of Charlotte, NC; as well as four grandsons, Andrew and Allen Manasas and Brooks and Blaine Sullivan. He was predeceased by his brother Clint Maxey and sister Lucille Perry.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dr. Tommy Huddleston and The Rev. Jenny Cooper Gettys. Visitation will follow the service at the Chapel. Entombment will be private.
Honorary escort will be members of the Anthony Hopper Sunday School Class.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Gaffney Building Fund, 200 North Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340, or Cherokee Children's Home Inc., PO Box 1896, Gaffney, SC 29342.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel