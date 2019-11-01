Home

Allene Tomlinson

Allene Tomlinson Obituary

Rentz, GA - Sandra Allene Alligood Tomlinson, 90, formerly of Circle Drive in Rentz, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Pacifica Skylyn in Spartanburg.

Born in Dublin, GA, she was the widow of the late Edwin Lanell Tomlinson and daughter of the late Cullen Vernon Alligood and Emma Florence Beasley Alligood. She retired from Judy's Dress Shop in Dublin, GA and was a member of Rentz Baptist Church in Rentz, GA. She loved her family, gardening, flowers, loved to sing, and was a member of a gospel quartet.

Surviving is a son, Lynn Tomlinson and wife, Phyllis of Gaffney, SC; four grandchildren, Jennifer Leigh Tomlinson Whitaker (David), Thomas Christopher Tomlinson (April), Alexander Gantt Tomlinson and Allen Fleming Tomlinson; four great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Linda Tomlinson of Thomson, GA; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Edwin Tomlinson, a brother, Clifford Vernon "C. V." Alligood and a sister, Vestine Alligood.

All services will be held in Rentz, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rentz Baptist Church, P. O. Box 35, Rentz, GA 31075.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 1, 2019
