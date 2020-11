Blackskburg- Alma Sue Fowler Childers, 88, of 680 South Charleston Street, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Childers family.