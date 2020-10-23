Alma Richardson

Blacksburg, S.C. - Alma Porter Richardson, 89, of 440 Dye Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Marvin Richardson and daughter of the late R. V. Porter and Isabell Wood Porter. She retired from Oxford, formerly worked at Hamricks and was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church. She loved her family, camping and volunteering at her Church.

Surviving is a son, Marvin Wayne Richardson (Vicki) of Gaffney; three daughters, Vickie Farish Clark (Harold) of Morganton, NC, Susan R. Parker (Larry) of Blacksburg and Janet R. Spencer (Billy) of Gaffney; two sisters, Ola Vess and Shirley Mabry (Tommy) both of Gaffney; a brother-in-law, Bill Wilson of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Jana Richardson McCraw (Richard), Greg Richardson, Clint Michael Farish (Rachael), Jennifer Farish Waters (Steve), Brent Parker (Crystal), Lisa P. Martin (David), Beth Spencer and B. J. Spencer (Brittany); 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Porter and Sanders Porter, two sisters, Edna Wilson and Pearlie Mae Phillips, a son-in-law, O'Neil Charles Farish, Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Triston and Jaxson Parker.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 12 p.m. in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Joshua Davison officiating.

Memorials may be made to: East Gaffney Baptist Church, 2308 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence, 440 Dye Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.