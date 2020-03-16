|
Gaffney, SC -- Althea Jane "Thebo" Thompson, 52, of 402A W. Robinson Street, left this world peacefully as she slept in her bed. She was a retired textiles worker and was of the Christian faith.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Broadus and Altie Mullinax Thompson. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie Thompson and Grady Marvin Thompson, three sisters, Sarah Emma Thompson, Mary Ann Thompson and Janice Hughey and two granddaughters, Jabbie Rains Pennington and Jasmine Thompson.
She was survived by her lifelong love, Tom Pennington; two sons, Tommy Lee Pennington and Robert Thompson; three stepsons, Edward Pennington and wife Heather Rains Pennington, Michael Pennington and Matthew Pennington; two brothers, Robert Thompson and wife, Mattie and Sam Thompson and wife, Debra; two sisters, Nancy Estes and husband, Billy and Vivian Ramsey and partner Jeff Blackwell; grandchildren, Michael Lamont Pennington, Michael Lamar Pennington, Alexis Millen, Austin Pennington, Alea Pennington and Sydnee Pennington, and her "puppy dog baby man" Milo, all of Gaffney.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Oscar Guest and Reverend William Blanton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Tommy Lee Pennington, 402A W. Robinson Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
