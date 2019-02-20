Boiling Springs, S.C. - Amelia Scruggs Newton, 79, of 130 Berry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Cowpens, she was the widow of the late Bobby Belton Newton and daughter of the late Sullivan Scruggs and Fannie Earls Scruggs. She was a high school graduate and the co-founder and operator of Newton Oil Company. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church (The View) in Boiling Springs, SC where she formerly taught Sunday School, was a former Awana leader and choir member. She was a prayer warrior, loved to witness and loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Surviving are a son, Michael Bobby Newton and wife, Tonya of Boiling Springs, SC; a daughter, Wanda Denise Newton of Boiling Springs, SC; a brother, Willard Scruggs of Cowpens; two grandchildren, Hayden Elizabeth Newton and Madison Grace Newton; a great-grandchild, Stella Rose Crocker; a special niece, Brenda Wyatt of Cowpens and numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry Scruggs, Charles Scruggs, Junior Scruggs and Glen Scruggs and six sisters, Daisy Rhinehart, Vera Scruggs, Dolly Scruggs, Eunice Jones, Virginia Jones and Maggie Addis.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Mountain View Baptist Church (The View) in Boiling Springs, SC. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:30 PM at the Church with Rev. Tyler Kirby and Rev. Ken Mayfield officiating. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mountain View Baptist Church, "Children's Ministry", 5555 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

The family will be at the residence, 130 Berry Road, Boiling Springs, SC.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.