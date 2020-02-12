|
Gaffney, S.C. - Amy Bergholtz Phillippi, 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Gaffney, SC with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Born in Springville, NY, she was the widow of the late William Phillippi, Jr. and daughter of the late Frederick Bergholtz and Helen Wright Bergholtz. Amy was a long-time nurse who enjoyed her job very much working for her special friend, Peggy Galletta. She also loved taking care of her animals and knitting. She loved her family and fur baby "Penelope" and was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are a son, Bradley Phillippi and wife, Michele of Gaffney; a sister, Mary Bergholtz of Castile, NY; three grandchildren, Amber Small, Tyler Phillipppi and Kyle Phillippi. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Bergholtz and Frederick Bergholtz.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020