Mrs. Andra Dixon McGill, age 76 of Carrollton, Georgia died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Gaffney, South Carolina on October 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Foster Joel Dixon and Helen Ramsey Dixon. She was instrumental in starting one of the first Hospice organizations in Carrollton and volunteered with the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Mrs. McGill was a member of the traveling book club and she shared in many wonderful friendships over the years. She and her late husband Michael were faithful members of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild in service to her Lord by polishing brass.

Survivors include her daughter, Kara Elizabeth (Beth) Higgins of Carrollton. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael McGill and brother, Roger Delano Dixon in 1959.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church with Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Parrish Hall.

In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112.

